Star Control Creators Plan Unofficial Sequel

Two-man development team Toys for Bob celebrates the 25th anniversary of the
release of Star Control II -- The Ur-Quan Masters
by announcing they are
"early, early in development" of a new spiritual successor to their Star Control
series (thanks
Gamasutra
). This is an unofficial sequel, however, as Stardock now owns the
rights to the series, and
have their own Star
Control game in the works
. Here's word on the new project:
It was
almost exactly 25 years ago that we released Star Control II® -- The Ur-Quan
Masters for DOS PCs. We poured our hearts into the game, blending our love for
classic science fiction, Spacewar!-style action gameplay and our own quirky
sense of humor. We had tons of help from many talented friends and
collaborators, but even so getting the game across the finish line was a
herculean effort -- both the exciting, hydra-fighting kind, as well as the
exhausting stable-cleaning kind. Pretty much ever since then, fans have been
politely asking us to create a sequel, sometimes begging for a sequel, even
threatening us if we don’t make a sequel. Our answer was always, “We really want
to do this, we just need to wait until the time is right” -- kind of like
Cthulhu awakening, but less end-of-the-worldy. Well, the stars have finally
aligned -- we are now working on a direct sequel to Star Control II® -- The
Ur-Quan Masters, called Ghosts of the Precursors™.
This is a passion project for us and we have committed to dedicating some of our
own time to creating a true sequel. We are early, early in development, but rest
assured, the game will include genuine Ur-Quan, Precursors, Super-Melee, Umgah,
VUX, Supox, THE ULTRON!, Druuge, Arilou Lalee'lay, Orz, Androsynth, Rainbow
Worlds, Ilwrath, Syreen, Mmrnmhrm, Yehat, Shofixti, Spathi (including the
ever-terrified Fwiffo), Umgah, Melmorme, Chmmr, Earthlings, Mycon, THE MARK II!,
Slylandro, Utwig, Thraddash, Zoq-Fot-Pik, VUX Beast, Pkunk, the Keel-Verezy, and
of course all new alien races to discover, befriend ...and/or be annigilate... I
mean annihigate.. Damn! Well, you get the idea.