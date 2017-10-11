Steam VR Room Space Getting Roomier

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Valve announces they are ramping up production of SteamVR Tracking 2.0 base stations for OEMS, and they expect to start shipping them early next year (thanks Ars Technica). There's lots of information in there, including word that these will cover a vastly larger area once they introduce the ability to use four of them together, though it's also noted that this is not compatible with existing Vive headsets. Currently you can set up a Vive to cover a square about 11.5 feet per side, or about 130 square feet, but the new four-tracker setup should eventually support a 10 meter by 10 meter area, or over 1000 square feet. They also say they are exploring the advantages to adding even more base stations to the setup. Here's more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 October 2017, 17:08.
Chatbear Announcements.