Steam VR Room Space Getting Roomier

[Oct 11, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 7 Comments

Valve announces they are ramping up production of SteamVR Tracking 2.0 base stations for OEMS, and they expect to start shipping them early next year (thanks Ars Technica). There's lots of information in there, including word that these will cover a vastly larger area once they introduce the ability to use four of them together, though it's also noted that this is not compatible with existing Vive headsets. Currently you can set up a Vive to cover a square about 11.5 feet per side, or about 130 square feet, but the new four-tracker setup should eventually support a 10 meter by 10 meter area, or over 1000 square feet. They also say they are exploring the advantages to adding even more base stations to the setup. Here's more:

Here are some technical details to plan around for SteamVR Tracking 2.0:

  • At launch the base stations will work in configurations of up to 2 base stations.
  • In early 2018, we’ll expand that functionality to 4 base stations that should cover a single room play space of roughly 10 x 10 meters.
  • We’re evaluating adding functionality beyond 4 base stations as part of our product roadmap but do not have a current timeline we can share.
  • For more information, please see our SteamVR Tracking Technology Update post from June 5th.

