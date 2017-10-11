CS:GO Dust II Revamp

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Counter-Strike blog points the way to this post on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive map Dust II, calling this "one of the most balanced and iconic CS:GO maps around." This sounds like something that isn't broken, but Valve outlines their efforts to fix it nonetheless. This involves some visual upgrades and changes, some of which impact gameplay beyond aesthetics. They also say they are planning more polish once the dust settles:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 October 2017, 17:08.
Chatbear Announcements.