CS:GO Dust II Revamp

[Oct 11, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 3 Comments

Counter-Strike blog points the way to this post on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive map Dust II, calling this "one of the most balanced and iconic CS:GO maps around." This sounds like something that isn't broken, but Valve outlines their efforts to fix it nonetheless. This involves some visual upgrades and changes, some of which impact gameplay beyond aesthetics. They also say they are planning more polish once the dust settles:

Dust II has evolved over the years into one of the most balanced and iconic CS:GO maps around. With this in mind, we set out to refine it further rather than performing a wholesale redesign. Your beta feedback will help us check if our initial goals were appropriate, have been realized and what the next steps are. After getting feedback on the visual upgrade, what would you like to see next as the map continues its evolution? We want to hear from you.

