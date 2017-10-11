|
The World of Warplanes website has details on a new version 2.0 update coming tomorrow to Wargaming's multiplayer aerial combat game. There will be downtime tomorrow to install this, and they expect this to take off at around 10:00 am EDT. They also note that they will offer some progression boosts between the launch of this update and the release of version 2.0.1 early next month. Here's the overview of what's new:
