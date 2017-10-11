World of Warplanes 2.0 drops you right into the action with this massive update combining fierce 20th-century aerial battles with tactical teamwork, all for territorial control.



A new mode lets you respawn if shot down, and where victory depends on your team’s ability to capture and hold key territories on the battlefield below. Each territory has its own function and defenses, creating dynamic new air battles. Also you can fly a new class of Bombers!