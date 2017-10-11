 
World of Warplanes 2.0 Tomorrow

[Oct 11, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 2 Comments

The World of Warplanes website has details on a new version 2.0 update coming tomorrow to Wargaming's multiplayer aerial combat game. There will be downtime tomorrow to install this, and they expect this to take off at around 10:00 am EDT. They also note that they will offer some progression boosts between the launch of this update and the release of version 2.0.1 early next month. Here's the overview of what's new:

World of Warplanes 2.0 drops you right into the action with this massive update combining fierce 20th-century aerial battles with tactical teamwork, all for territorial control.

A new mode lets you respawn if shot down, and where victory depends on your team’s ability to capture and hold key territories on the battlefield below. Each territory has its own function and defenses, creating dynamic new air battles. Also you can fly a new class of Bombers!

