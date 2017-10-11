Rugby League Team Manager 2018 Friday

Alternative Software announces Rugby League Team Manager 2018 is coming to
Windows and macOS on October 13th. Here is the
reveal trailer and
here are all the details on what they call "the most technically advanced and
feature-packed release in the series to date":
Rugby League Team Manager
2018 for PC and Apple Macintosh will be released on October the 13th, both as a
retail boxed version, and via digital download on Steam.
Rugby League Team Manager 2018 is the most technically advanced and
feature-packed release in the series to date. With a large array of enhancements
and improvements over the successful 2015 version, RLTM 2018 will prove to be
the most realistic simulation of rugby league management there is.
Gamers will find that the whole game has been reworked from the ground up, with
a hugely improved user interface; indeed the whole game is now far more polished
in all departments, than the previous version.
The game will be released with the current 2017 season data, and graphics, so
that gamers will be able to see how what they could have achieved for their
chosen team had they been “in charge”, and then early in 2018, the game will
receive a free full update of data and graphics for the new 2018 season.
“All here at Alternative Software, are sure that that all Rugby League fans
throughout the World will be delighted with the progress we have made with
“Rugby League Team Manager 2018”, said Roger Hulley Managing Director
Alternative Software Ltd.
Rugby League Team Manager 2018 features include amongst others:-
New Player Progression System
Recruit raw teenage talent and nurture them through the academy, and the
alliance. Then watch them blossom in the main squad and throughout their career
into representative and international rugby.
In Depth Transfer Market
Featuring players from the best leagues, and competitions from around the World.
Opt to splash out on transfer list stars, or chose to hunt out a bargain,
amongst the out of contract players. With over 10,000 players and 230 clubs to
select from!
New Manager Profiles
You can select to be a “shorts & whistle, training paddock” type manager, or a
“suit & tie, negotiation room” type manager.
New Negotiation Mechanisms
Use your club's status to leverage favourable deals, to present to the Chairman
and the board. Get involved with your club’s sponsorship, from the new small
business deals, to large corporate sponsorship options, with the game’s new
comprehensive financial receipt and expenditure feature.
All new 3D match engine
An all new engine which allows you to fully adapt tactics and playing styles
from the touchline, all while the match is in progress.
Scaling Stadiums
Steadily upgrade your stadium to an international sized arena. Look to improve
all your facilities including: - Gymnasium, Training Paddock, Equipped
Enclosure, Physio Suite, Tactical Briefing Room, and The Clubhouse.
Career Continuation
Manage your chosen club, then progress to manage international teams, testing
your skills with the very best in the Sport. But if the Chairman's axe should
fall, you can assess your options, and look to get a new job offer.
Plus many of the requested features that Alternative Software’s Rugby League
gaming community have asked for, all of which make for an even more realistic
model of the world of Rugby League.
With all the new features and improvements in this 2018 version, Rugby League
Team Manager will continue to maintain its position as the most realistic, most
played and the most highly regarded rugby management simulation there
is.