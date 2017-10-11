Rugby League Team Manager 2018 Friday

Rugby League Team Manager 2018 for PC and Apple Macintosh will be released on October the 13th, both as a retail boxed version, and via digital download on Steam.



Rugby League Team Manager 2018 is the most technically advanced and feature-packed release in the series to date. With a large array of enhancements and improvements over the successful 2015 version, RLTM 2018 will prove to be the most realistic simulation of rugby league management there is.



Gamers will find that the whole game has been reworked from the ground up, with a hugely improved user interface; indeed the whole game is now far more polished in all departments, than the previous version.



The game will be released with the current 2017 season data, and graphics, so that gamers will be able to see how what they could have achieved for their chosen team had they been “in charge”, and then early in 2018, the game will receive a free full update of data and graphics for the new 2018 season.



“All here at Alternative Software, are sure that that all Rugby League fans throughout the World will be delighted with the progress we have made with “Rugby League Team Manager 2018”, said Roger Hulley Managing Director Alternative Software Ltd.



Rugby League Team Manager 2018 features include amongst others:-



New Player Progression System

Recruit raw teenage talent and nurture them through the academy, and the alliance. Then watch them blossom in the main squad and throughout their career into representative and international rugby.



In Depth Transfer Market

Featuring players from the best leagues, and competitions from around the World. Opt to splash out on transfer list stars, or chose to hunt out a bargain, amongst the out of contract players. With over 10,000 players and 230 clubs to select from!



New Manager Profiles

You can select to be a “shorts & whistle, training paddock” type manager, or a “suit & tie, negotiation room” type manager.



New Negotiation Mechanisms

Use your club's status to leverage favourable deals, to present to the Chairman and the board. Get involved with your club’s sponsorship, from the new small business deals, to large corporate sponsorship options, with the game’s new comprehensive financial receipt and expenditure feature.



All new 3D match engine

An all new engine which allows you to fully adapt tactics and playing styles from the touchline, all while the match is in progress.



Scaling Stadiums

Steadily upgrade your stadium to an international sized arena. Look to improve all your facilities including: - Gymnasium, Training Paddock, Equipped Enclosure, Physio Suite, Tactical Briefing Room, and The Clubhouse.



Career Continuation

Manage your chosen club, then progress to manage international teams, testing your skills with the very best in the Sport. But if the Chairman's axe should fall, you can assess your options, and look to get a new job offer.

Plus many of the requested features that Alternative Software’s Rugby League gaming community have asked for, all of which make for an even more realistic model of the world of Rugby League.



With all the new features and improvements in this 2018 version, Rugby League Team Manager will continue to maintain its position as the most realistic, most played and the most highly regarded rugby management simulation there is.