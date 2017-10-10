 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

New Radeon Drivers

[Oct 10, 2017, 8:48 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now offers new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 drivers for AMD graphics cards. We're currently getting an error message accessing the release notes, so we'll copy the highlights from our chill friends at Hypothermia:

Fixed Issues

  • Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
  • DiRT 4™ may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Known Issues

  • On Windows®7 when using Radeon RX Vega series graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.
  • Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.
  • Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
  • Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.
  • Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.
  • Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
  • GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
  • Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
  • When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New Radeon Drivers
The Orange Box Turns 10
Assassin's Creed Origins Season Pass and Free Content Outlined
Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk This Month
ARKTIKA.1 Released
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Trailer
Dirt Rally for macOS This Year
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Blizzard Internship Hints at New Overwatch Project 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.