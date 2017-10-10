New Radeon Drivers

AMD Support
now offers new
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 drivers for AMD graphics cards.
We're currently getting an error message accessing the
release notes
, so we'll copy the highlights from our chill friends at
Hypothermia
:
Fixed Issues
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot
be applied.
- DiRT 4™ may experience flickering tire graphics
during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU
enabled system configurations.
Known Issues
- On Windows®7 when using Radeon RX Vega series
graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system
hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work
around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.
- Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™
7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be
restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon
WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
- Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage
values on certain configurations.
- Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles
after Radeon Software's initial install.
- Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent
hang on some system configurations.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11
applications.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green
screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content
playing.
- When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX
Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high
states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.