The Orange Box Turns 10

[Oct 10, 2017, 8:48 pm ET] - 8 Comments

The Team Fortress 2 blog notes the 10th anniversary of the original release of The Orange Box, which bundled Half-Life 2: Episode 2, Team Fortress 2, and Portal all on one package, as games used to be distributed in places called stores on these things called DVDs. True to the blog, the post focuses on TF2, though they also reveal that Valve was never happy with how The Orange Box was marketed at the time. Speaking of unhappiness with how things were marketed, there's this little matter of being promised a three-part episodic expansion for Half-Life 2 that's gone without a part three for a decade now, but we're not getting our hopes up that we'll ever hear anything more about this, much less ever get to actually play it.

