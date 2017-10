The Orange Box Turns 10

The Team Fortress 2 blog notes the 10th anniversary of the original release of, which bundled, andall on one package, as games used to be distributed in places called stores on these things called DVDs. True to the blog, the post focuses on TF2, though they also reveal that Valve was never happy with how The Orange Box was marketed at the time. Speaking of unhappiness with how things were marketed, there's this little matter of being promised a three-part episodic expansion forthat's gone without a part three for a decade now, but we're not getting our hopes up that we'll ever hear anything more about this, much less ever get to actually play it.