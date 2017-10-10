Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk This Month

Kalypso Media announces The Road to Dunkirk, the first DLC coming to Sudden
Strike 4, their real-time military tactics game. Fans of the game won't have
long to wait, either, as they say this is coming to Windows, macOS, Linux, and
PlayStation 4 on October 20th. Here's an
announcement trailer
with a look at gameplay, and here are the details on all this adds:
Following
on from the successful launch of Sudden Strike 4 on Windows, Linux, Mac and
PlayStation®4, Kalypso Media is excited to reveal the first official DLC
expansion for its WW2 strategy heavyweight. Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk
will launch for Windows PC, Linux, Mac and PlayStation®4 via digital
distribution platforms on October 20. The DLC offers four new singleplayer
missions based around one of the most intense and dramatic conflicts in the
entire war, as the Allied forces made a desperate bid to rescue British, French
and Belgian troops trapped in the eponymous French town, surrounded by the
German army with seemingly no hope for escape.
In the German side of the campaign, players must break through the French
defenses in the Battle of Lille to capture the town of Dunkirk and ultimately
hunt down and destroy a British battleship. In the Allied campaign, players will
launch a counter-offensive during the Battle of Ypres-Comines and attempt to
evacuate as many soldiers as possible during Operation Dynamo itself. To aid in
the battle, players will have two new commanders to choose from: French war hero
Charles de Gaulle and British Expeditionary Force division commander Harold
Alexander, further adding to your strategic options for each mission.
Last but not least, Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk will also see the
introduction of 10 all-new units for players to deploy, including the German SIG
33 Bison artillery, the French Char B1 heavy tank, the British A10 Cruiser Mk.
II medium tank and destroyer HMS Ivanhoe.