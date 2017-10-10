HUMANITY’S LAST BEST HOPE

In ARKTIKA.1, barbaric raiders and mutated cannibals push humanity to the brink during the Great Freeze, a man-made ice age. Survival is far from guaranteed – and only customizable weaponry and tactical thinking stand between you and a very cold grave.



Nearly a century into the future, only the equatorial regions remain habitable, yet pockets of humanity still manage to survive in small numbers all over the planet. These regions of civilization sit on resource-rich, highly desirable territories to the north and south. As a mercenary hired by Citadel Security, you must protect one of the last colonies in the wastelands of old Russia from invading forces bent on the extinction of the human race as we know it.



ARMAMENT & MOVEMENT

Every weapon in ARKTIKA.1 shares a modular design. You can assemble unique variants by mixing and matching accessories on top of basic “frames”: antiques, railguns – and even weapons able to shoot around corners! It’s important to choose the right tool for the job: Horrifying creatures and violent offenders who once lurked outside the city walls have found a way in, and they’ll do whatever it takes to eliminate Citadel Security and anyone who lives in the colony.



Each playfield offers plenty of space to move around in – allowing for strategic positioning and increased immersion. The game’s advanced cover system takes flanking maneuvers to a whole new level: Enemies can easily tear your cover into tiny little pieces and even outflank you! The possibilities are nearly endless; in-game objects like interactive car doors can be used to stay alive just a little longer and gain an advantage over the opposition.