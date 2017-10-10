4A Games now offers ARKTIKA.1
, the first virtual reality shooter from the
developer of the Metro series. This is available for Oculus Rift in the
Oculus Store
,
and there's also an ebook on
Amazon
called ARKTIKA.1: My Name is Viktoria. Here's the
launch trailer
, and
here are the details, though they don't clarify whether this is pronounced as
point one, dot one, or what:
HUMANITY’S LAST BEST HOPE
In ARKTIKA.1, barbaric raiders and mutated cannibals push humanity to the brink
during the Great Freeze, a man-made ice age. Survival is far from guaranteed –
and only customizable weaponry and tactical thinking stand between you and a
very cold grave.
Nearly a century into the future, only the equatorial regions remain habitable,
yet pockets of humanity still manage to survive in small numbers all over the
planet. These regions of civilization sit on resource-rich, highly desirable
territories to the north and south. As a mercenary hired by Citadel Security,
you must protect one of the last colonies in the wastelands of old Russia from
invading forces bent on the extinction of the human race as we know it.
ARMAMENT & MOVEMENT
Every weapon in ARKTIKA.1 shares a modular design. You can assemble unique
variants by mixing and matching accessories on top of basic “frames”: antiques,
railguns – and even weapons able to shoot around corners! It’s important to
choose the right tool for the job: Horrifying creatures and violent offenders
who once lurked outside the city walls have found a way in, and they’ll do
whatever it takes to eliminate Citadel Security and anyone who lives in the
colony.
Each playfield offers plenty of space to move around in – allowing for strategic
positioning and increased immersion. The game’s advanced cover system takes
flanking maneuvers to a whole new level: Enemies can easily tear your cover into
tiny little pieces and even outflank you! The possibilities are nearly endless;
in-game objects like interactive car doors can be used to stay alive just a
little longer and gain an advantage over the opposition.