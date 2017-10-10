Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Trailer

|
A new trailer from Crusader Kings II - Jade Dragon offers a feature breakdown for this expansion from Henrik Fahraeus, Game Director on Crusader Kings II. Paradox also takes the occasion to reveal the $14.99 USD list price for the add-on, which is expected later this fall. Here are details on the video and the expansion:
