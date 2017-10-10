 
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Trailer

[Oct 10, 2017, 8:48 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Crusader Kings II - Jade Dragon offers a feature breakdown for this expansion from Henrik Fahraeus, Game Director on Crusader Kings II. Paradox also takes the occasion to reveal the $14.99 USD list price for the add-on, which is expected later this fall. Here are details on the video and the expansion:

His most grand and royal eminence, the Emperor of China, has sent an ambassador with intelligence on what to expect once you make his acquaintance in Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon. In a new feature video from Paradox Development Studio, Henrik Fahraeus, the Game Director for Crusader Kings II goes through some of the changes and new systems coming in Jade Dragon, the newest update to Paradox’s best-selling medieval strategy game.

Jade Dragon expands on Crusader Kings II by introducing the power of a meddling foreign emperor, whose great energies cannot be contained in China alone. Can you channel this imperial ambition to bolster your own kingdom? Maybe you will become strong enough to claim the Middle Kingdom for your own dynasty.

