Blizzard Internship Hints at New Overwatch Project

A new Blizzard Careers post has raised speculation that the company may be gearing up to create a new Overwatch game (thanks VG247). This is for a Generalist Art Intern, however, not a paid position, so it seems an odd starting point for a AAA developer and franchise. But they do say this is for an "unannounced project at Blizzard" and under recommended talents they list "Knowledge and understanding of the Overwatch universe" as a plus, so there's that. They list this as an 11-12 week full time project, and indicate this will run through summer 2018, so we may not learn more about this for some time.
