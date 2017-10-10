Star Wars: Battlefront II Beta Extended

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
EA tweets that the open beta for Star Wars: Battlefront II that began on Friday is being extended for two days. Now they say the plan is to wrap things up tomorrow: "The #StarWarsBattlefrontII Beta has been extended two more days! Play until Wednesday, October 11." They don't say why they decided to expand the scope of the beta, though at least one interesting theory is floating around (thanks Ant).
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 10 October 2017, 12:26.
Chatbear Announcements.