 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Star Wars: Battlefront II Beta Extended

[Oct 10, 2017, 09:29 am ET] - 5 Comments

EA tweets that the open beta for Star Wars: Battlefront II that began on Friday is being extended for two days. Now they say the plan is to wrap things up tomorrow: "The #StarWarsBattlefrontII Beta has been extended two more days! Play until Wednesday, October 11." They don't say why they decided to expand the scope of the beta, though at least one interesting theory is floating around (thanks Ant).

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Blizzard Internship Hints at New Overwatch Project
Star Wars: Battlefront II Beta Extended
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Released
Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend
Take Off Takes Off
The Elder Scrolls Online Clockwork City DLC This Month
Stellar Codex Open Alpha
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
More VR Resources from Valve
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Halloween Event
Heroes of the Storm Celebrates Halloween Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.