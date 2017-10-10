 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Released

[Oct 10, 2017, 09:29 am ET] - 14 Comments

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is now available, offering Monolith's new action/RPG set in Tolkien's fantasy universe. This is available for Xbox One And Window 10 as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, or on Steam for older versions of Windows. Here's the official launch trailer, and here's word:

Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

