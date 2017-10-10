Take Off Takes Off

|
Take Off – The Flight Simulator is now available for Windows and macOS, offering the chance to take to the skies in a desktop version of astragon Entertainment's new project, which is also available for mobile. You can get a look at this in this release trailer and pick it up on Steam. The game features various planes you can fly around the Hawaiian islands, as well as a management mode. Word is: "Reaching an advanced game level also unlocks the game’s management mode. Here, the player will be able to send his planes to roughly 21 airports of well-known cities such as Frankfurt, Moscow, New York or Sydney, where he can control the planes’ descend and landing. "
