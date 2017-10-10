The Elder Scrolls Online Clockwork City DLC This Month

We're excited to announce that the Clockwork City DLC game pack will be released on October 23 for PC/Mac and November 7 for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. This DLC game pack will be free to ESO Plus members and available for purchase for 2000 crowns in the in-game Crown Store.



In addition to the base version, the Clockwork City Collector's Bundle will be also available for 4000 crowns in the in-game Crown Store and will include the DLC game pack, the Clockwork Skeevaton pet, the Kagouti Fabricant mount, and Five Crown Experience Scrolls.



Want to get an early look into some of the mystery surrounding Sotha Sil's realm? Check out the Clockwork City prologue quest – now live in The Elder Scrolls Online base game!