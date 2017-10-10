The Elder Scrolls Online Clockwork City DLC This Month

|
The Elder Scrolls Online website announces release dates for the Clockwork City DLC for Bethesda's MMORPG. This will come to Windows and macOS on October 23rd and to consoles on November 7th. This will be free to ESO Plus members and purchasable by everyone else. Word is a prologue is also now live in the base game:
