The Elder Scrolls Online Clockwork City DLC This Month

[Oct 10, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Elder Scrolls Online website announces release dates for the Clockwork City DLC for Bethesda's MMORPG. This will come to Windows and macOS on October 23rd and to consoles on November 7th. This will be free to ESO Plus members and purchasable by everyone else. Word is a prologue is also now live in the base game:

We're excited to announce that the Clockwork City DLC game pack will be released on October 23 for PC/Mac and November 7 for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. This DLC game pack will be free to ESO Plus members and available for purchase for 2000 crowns in the in-game Crown Store.

In addition to the base version, the Clockwork City Collector's Bundle will be also available for 4000 crowns in the in-game Crown Store and will include the DLC game pack, the Clockwork Skeevaton pet, the Kagouti Fabricant mount, and Five Crown Experience Scrolls.

Want to get an early look into some of the mystery surrounding Sotha Sil's realm? Check out the Clockwork City prologue quest – now live in The Elder Scrolls Online base game!

