Stellar Codex Open Alpha

[Oct 10, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

This post announces open alpha testing is underway for Stellar Codex, a rail shooter set in space, where no one can hear you ask why you're on rails. You can find all the details on the Stellar Codex website, where they offer a gameplay trailer with a look. Word is: "The player assumes the role of Jack Knight, a veteran United Space Navy Captain, leading Saber Squadron, an elite pilot wing, as they undertake missions to maintain peace and stability in a Sector filled with turmoil and unrest. But their greatest challenge has yet to come, as unknown and mysterious forces lurk just outside the mapped galaxy…"

