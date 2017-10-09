More VR Resources from Valve

Valve announces the release of resources to help hardware manufacturers to
create better virtual reality headsets.
This page
has all the
details on this technology, and the announcement gives an overview:
Valve, creator of Steam and SteamVR, a leading platform for games and
virtual reality (VR) applications, today announced the availability of new core
components needed by VR hardware manufacturers to deliver best in class VR
systems.
Complementing the existing free license for sub-millimeter room-scale tracking
and input technology, today's news marks the addition of other critical pieces
for developing state-of-the-art VR hardware: an advanced optical system,
manufacturing and calibration tools, and the supporting software stack to unify
the hardware into an optimal user experience.
"World class VR requires highly precise tracking, matched optics and display
technologies, and a software stack that weaves together the interactions between
these components," said Jeremy Selan of Valve. "For the first time, we're making
all of these technologies available to anyone who wants to build a best in class
VR system for the millions of Steam customers accessing over 2,000 SteamVR
compatible titles."
About the Display and Optics Technology
Valve has spent years working closely with display manufacturers to adapt their
technologies to the unique challenges of VR. Recent advancements in Liquid
Crystal Display (LCD) technology combined with VR specific calibration now make
it a viable technology choice for high end VR systems. LCD manufacturers have
demonstrated fast-switching liquid crystals, low persistence backlights, and
high PPI displays that, when calibrated and paired with the right software, are
well matched to the highest quality VR experiences. Of course, organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) display technology was critical to the first
generation of VR (being first to demonstrate fast transition times and
low-persistence illumination), and it remains an excellent option for new head
mounted displays (HMDs). While both display technologies have inherent artifacts
unique to head-mounted usage, Valve provides custom hardware and software
manufacturing solutions as part of the SteamVR technology suite to enable high
quality visual VR experiences.
In addition, Valve has developed custom lenses that work with both LCD and OLED
display technologies and is making these lenses available to purchase for use in
SteamVR compatible HMDs. These lenses and Valve's unique calibration and
correction software are designed specifically to be paired with several
off-the-shelf VR displays to enable the highest quality VR visual experiences.
These optical solutions currently support a field of view between 85 and 120
degrees (depending on the display). The lenses, which are designed to support
the next generation of room-scale virtual reality, optimize the user's perceived
tracking experience and image sharpness while reducing stray light. Valve is
including the custom lens calibration and correction software within the SteamVR
technology suite.
Finally, Valve continues to offer full room-scale, sub-millimeter tracking
technology by providing a reference design for the "Watchman" tracking module
and by offering Valve manufactured base stations with SteamVR Tracking 2.0
technology for sale to licensees.