Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Halloween Event

Players of Call of Duty®:
Infinite Warfare will experience a community celebration called “Willard Wyler’s
Halloween Scream,” which allows players to acquire all-new Halloween-themed
loot, participate in XP-boosting events, play through a new zombies mode and
receive exclusive free items only available during the event.
Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream features the following content and giveaways
from October 9 to November 1, unless otherwise noted:
Free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning
of each week
Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday,
along with one final gift on October 30
Halloween-themed gear and loot, including
brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn
“Boss Battle” mode, which starts on October 13,
allows players to take on their favorite final bosses from each of the
Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in
Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two
per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond (players
must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters)
Return of Gesture Warfare multiplayer mode to
celebrate Halloween, which runs now through October 12 and allows fans to
use gestures to humiliate and annihilate their opponents
Carnage, a fan-favorite multiplayer map from the
Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players from
October 12 to November 1
To receive the free items during Halloween Scream, players need to log into
multiplayer between Monday and Friday morning while online and visit the
Quartermaster. Each week, the Supply Drop will be available between Monday
morning and Friday morning, Pacific Daylight Time, and the cosmetic items will
be available between Friday morning and Monday morning, PDT. Exact times may
vary.