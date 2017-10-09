 
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Halloween Event

[Oct 09, 2017, 7:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Activision announces Call of Duty: Halloween Scream, a special holiday event for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. This trailer shows things off, and here are some details:

Players of Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare will experience a community celebration called “Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream,” which allows players to acquire all-new Halloween-themed loot, participate in XP-boosting events, play through a new zombies mode and receive exclusive free items only available during the event.

Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream features the following content and giveaways from October 9 to November 1, unless otherwise noted:

  • Free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning of each week
  • Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday, along with one final gift on October 30
  • Halloween-themed gear and loot, including brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn
  • “Boss Battle” mode, which starts on October 13, allows players to take on their favorite final bosses from each of the Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond (players must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters)
  • Return of Gesture Warfare multiplayer mode to celebrate Halloween, which runs now through October 12 and allows fans to use gestures to humiliate and annihilate their opponents
  • Carnage, a fan-favorite multiplayer map from the Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players from October 12 to November 1

To receive the free items during Halloween Scream, players need to log into multiplayer between Monday and Friday morning while online and visit the Quartermaster. Each week, the Supply Drop will be available between Monday morning and Friday morning, Pacific Daylight Time, and the cosmetic items will be available between Friday morning and Monday morning, PDT. Exact times may vary.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Halloween Event
