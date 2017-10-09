 
Heroes of the Storm Celebrates Halloween Next Week

[Oct 09, 2017, 7:57 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Battle.net announces the Halloween event for Heroes of the Storm kicks off next Tuesday. This will involve special loot boxes and cosmetics, and the release of Junkrat from Overwatch as the game's newest assassin. Following that, they've also released the Junkrat spotlight video with a further look at his kit. Here are some details on the Hallow's End event:

Hallow’s End is creeping up on the Nexus, and we’ve got a new event quest and rewards, as well as a several new cosmetic items ready to begin haunting Heroes of the Storm later this month! Indulge your sweet tooth this year with a few new treats during Hallow’s End 2017, which kicks off Tuesday, October 17, and lasts until November 14.

New Hallow's End Event Quest
Play Heroes of the Storm during Hallow’s End in any mode except Custom Games, Training, or Heroes Brawl to earn ghastly new rewards! Here are the goodies you’ll unwrap when you complete this three-part quest chain:

  • Part 1: Play 2 Games during Hallow’s End
    • Reward: Cartoon Headless Horseman Spray
  • Part 2: Play 8 Games during Hallow’s End
    • Reward: Hallow’s End Warcrest Banner
  • Part 3: Play 15 Games during Hallow’s End
    • Reward: Headless Horseman Portrait

