Heroes of the Storm Celebrates Halloween Next Week

Hallow’s End is creeping up on the Nexus, and we’ve got a new event quest and rewards, as well as a several new cosmetic items ready to begin haunting Heroes of the Storm later this month! Indulge your sweet tooth this year with a few new treats during Hallow’s End 2017, which kicks off Tuesday, October 17, and lasts until November 14.



New Hallow's End Event Quest

Play Heroes of the Storm during Hallow’s End in any mode except Custom Games, Training, or Heroes Brawl to earn ghastly new rewards! Here are the goodies you’ll unwrap when you complete this three-part quest chain:

Part 1: Play 2 Games during Hallow’s End Reward: Cartoon Headless Horseman Spray

Part 2: Play 8 Games during Hallow’s End Reward: Hallow’s End Warcrest Banner

Part 3: Play 15 Games during Hallow’s End Reward: Headless Horseman Portrait

