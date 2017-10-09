Heroes of the Storm Celebrates Halloween Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Battle.net announces the Halloween event for Heroes of the Storm kicks off next Tuesday. This will involve special loot boxes and cosmetics, and the release of Junkrat from Overwatch as the game's newest assassin. Following that, they've also released the Junkrat spotlight video with a further look at his kit. Here are some details on the Hallow's End event:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 10 October 2017, 03:12.
Chatbear Announcements.