 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Offworld Trading Company: Conspicuous Consumption DLC

[Oct 09, 2017, 7:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Stardock and Mohawk Games announce Conspicuous Consumption, a DLC pack with cosmetic upgrades for Offworld Trading Company. You can pick this up through Stardock or Steam. Here's word on how this will upgrade your style:

Today, Stardock and Mohawk Games released the Conspicuous Consumption DLC, a prestige pack of cosmetic upgrades for select buildings. Players can add "flare" to their game with the custom art, animations, and audio for each version.

"The art in Offworld has always been something we've taken pride in," said lead designer Soren Johnson. "We wanted to release a pack of some alternate buildings that will let players personalize their games and give them something extra to smile about when they play."

Conspicuous Consumption provides new versions for each of the advanced buildings that the player can enable or disable through the options menu.

The buildings with new versions in this DLC include:

  • Hacker Array: Enjoy a "Las Vegas" feel with a roulette wheel or embrace the retro style with an old radio tower.
  • Offworld Market: Send your goods offworld in a giant popsicle or a sleek retro rocket.
  • Optimization Center: Burst some bubbles with a bubble machine or conduct some electricity with a massive Tesla coil.
  • Patent Lab: Research patents inside a giant Rubik's cube or a sci-fi robot head.
  • Pleasure Dome: Dance off inside a fun time disco ball or skip the dancing in a neon diner.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
More VR Resources from Valve
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Halloween Event
Heroes of the Storm Celebrates Halloween Next Week
Offworld Trading Company: Conspicuous Consumption DLC
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers
On CoD: WWII Beta Detail Leaks
Jurassic World Evolution Trailer
New PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Player Record
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.