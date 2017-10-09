Offworld Trading Company: Conspicuous Consumption DLC

Today, Stardock and Mohawk Games released the Conspicuous Consumption DLC, a prestige pack of cosmetic upgrades for select buildings. Players can add "flare" to their game with the custom art, animations, and audio for each version.



"The art in Offworld has always been something we've taken pride in," said lead designer Soren Johnson. "We wanted to release a pack of some alternate buildings that will let players personalize their games and give them something extra to smile about when they play."



Conspicuous Consumption provides new versions for each of the advanced buildings that the player can enable or disable through the options menu.



The buildings with new versions in this DLC include:

Hacker Array: Enjoy a "Las Vegas" feel with a roulette wheel or embrace the retro style with an old radio tower.

Offworld Market: Send your goods offworld in a giant popsicle or a sleek retro rocket.

Optimization Center: Burst some bubbles with a bubble machine or conduct some electricity with a massive Tesla coil.

Patent Lab: Research patents inside a giant Rubik's cube or a sci-fi robot head.

Pleasure Dome: Dance off inside a fun time disco ball or skip the dancing in a neon diner.