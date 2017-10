New GeForce Drivers

The GeForce website now offers new GeForce Game Ready 387.92 WHQL drivers , saying these are optimized for, and. They are pretty all in on Shadow of War's release tomorrow, as they also offer this article with word on all the NVIDIA features supported by the action/RPG, including Ansel, HDR, and SLI. They also offer the opportunity to profit from that Ansel support, as they are running a Shadow of War NVIDIA Ansel Contest with the chance to win a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.