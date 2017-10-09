On CoD: WWII Beta Detail Leaks

A
post on Charlie Intel
has a reaction from Sledgehammer Games about leaked
Weapons List, Maps, Divisions and More
as well as
Zombies Info
from the Call of Duty: WWII
beta. Here's word, which comes
along with a couple of screenshots:
From Michael Condrey, Co-Studio Head
of Sledgehammer Games:
“Call of Duty: WWII has been in development for nearly three years, and we’re
now less than a month before launch. We can’t wait for fans to experience it on
November 3rd. With Betas, there’s always the risk that some people will try and
spoil that experience for others. We have had a couple things leak recently
across multiplayer and zombies. It’s disappointing for everyone involved in
creating the game. But, in the spirit of transparency, we want to be up front
about it. Some of the details were inaccurate, early, or still subject to
change. Others we would consider spoilers. We never plan for leaks, but we also
understand that it’s hard for fans not to read the news when it’s about
something they are so excited to learn more about.”
Michael Condrey also talked about the recent MP leaks from the Call of Duty:
WWII PC beta, including the new Gridiron MP mode, which is going to be SHG’s
boots on the ground take of Uplink mode.
“We are super proud of the game and cannot wait to play it with the community,
so please hang on for a bit as November 3rd is almost here. In the meantime,
here’s a first look at our London map in multiplayer. It’s a studio favorite for
domination, hardpoint, and TDM, and we think it could be a standout for the
competitive season ahead. Also, it’s a lot of fun for the new Gridiron game mode
coming at launch, here’s a taste.”