On CoD: WWII Beta Detail Leaks

[Oct 09, 2017, 10:33 am ET] - 2 Comments

A post on Charlie Intel has a reaction from Sledgehammer Games about leaked Weapons List, Maps, Divisions and More as well as Zombies Info from the Call of Duty: WWII beta. Here's word, which comes along with a couple of screenshots:

From Michael Condrey, Co-Studio Head of Sledgehammer Games:

“Call of Duty: WWII has been in development for nearly three years, and we’re now less than a month before launch. We can’t wait for fans to experience it on November 3rd. With Betas, there’s always the risk that some people will try and spoil that experience for others. We have had a couple things leak recently across multiplayer and zombies. It’s disappointing for everyone involved in creating the game. But, in the spirit of transparency, we want to be up front about it. Some of the details were inaccurate, early, or still subject to change. Others we would consider spoilers. We never plan for leaks, but we also understand that it’s hard for fans not to read the news when it’s about something they are so excited to learn more about.”

Michael Condrey also talked about the recent MP leaks from the Call of Duty: WWII PC beta, including the new Gridiron MP mode, which is going to be SHG’s boots on the ground take of Uplink mode.

“We are super proud of the game and cannot wait to play it with the community, so please hang on for a bit as November 3rd is almost here. In the meantime, here’s a first look at our London map in multiplayer. It’s a studio favorite for domination, hardpoint, and TDM, and we think it could be a standout for the competitive season ahead. Also, it’s a lot of fun for the new Gridiron game mode coming at launch, here’s a taste.”

