Jurassic World Evolution Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This video shows off the first in-game footage from Jurassic World Evolution, the management simulation in the works at Frontier Developments. The developer unveiled the clip this weekend at the Frontier Expo 2017, offering a look at various environments from the game, as well as more dinosaurs than even chaos theory can explain. Thanks Dark Horizons via Ant.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 October 2017, 16:01.
Chatbear Announcements.