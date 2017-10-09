 
Jurassic World Evolution Trailer

[Oct 09, 2017, 10:33 am ET] - 5 Comments

This video shows off the first in-game footage from Jurassic World Evolution, the management simulation in the works at Frontier Developments. The developer unveiled the clip this weekend at the Frontier Expo 2017, offering a look at various environments from the game, as well as more dinosaurs than even chaos theory can explain. Thanks Dark Horizons via Ant.

