New PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Player Record

The Steam Game and Player Statistics Page reveals the latest milestone for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, showing the battle royale game has raised its record for concurrent Steam users to just shy of the two million mark. This stands at 1,963,080 for the moment, but the current player count is so close to that it seems likely this will manage to break that two million plateau soon. Just a few weeks ago the game beat Valve's Dota 2's Steam record with 1.3 million peak concurrent users, and it has shown no signs of slowing down. Thanks Kotaku Australia.
