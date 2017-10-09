 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

New PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Player Record

[Oct 09, 2017, 10:33 am ET] - 2 Comments

The Steam Game and Player Statistics Page reveals the latest milestone for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, showing the battle royale game has raised its record for concurrent Steam users to just shy of the two million mark. This stands at 1,963,080 for the moment, but the current player count is so close to that it seems likely this will manage to break that two million plateau soon. Just a few weeks ago the game beat Valve's Dota 2's Steam record with 1.3 million peak concurrent users, and it has shown no signs of slowing down. Thanks Kotaku Australia.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
On CoD: WWII Beta Detail Leaks
Jurassic World Evolution Trailer
New PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Player Record
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Gravel Gameplay Trailer
Overwatch Halloween Skins Leaked?
Steam Top 10
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.