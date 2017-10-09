 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Oct 09, 2017, 10:33 am ET] - 3 Comments

A new set of charts from GfK Chart-Track offer the latest overview of game sales in the U.K. FIFA 18 scores again is the headline on their summary of last week's activity. This reflects the top game on the all-platforms chart where Forza Motorsport 7 debuts at number two. Meanwhile on the PC top 30 chart Total War: WARHAMMER 2 spends another week at number one. Here's the PC top 10:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
1 - 1 TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER 2 CREATIVE ASSEMBLY SEGA SEGA
2 - 2 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
13 ˄ 3 DISHONORED: DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER ARKANE STUDIOS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
6 ˄ 4 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
3 ˅ 5 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
8 ˄ 6 THE SIMS 4 GET TO WORK THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
7 - 7 X-PLANE 11 LAMINAR RESEARCH AEROSOFT AEROSOFT
5 ˅ 8 FALLOUT 4: GOTY BETHESDA BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
4 ˅ 9 PROJECT CARS 2 SLIGHTLY MAD STUDIOS BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
16 ˄ 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2

