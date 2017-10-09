|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new set of charts from GfK Chart-Track offer the latest overview of game sales in the U.K. FIFA 18 scores again is the headline on their summary of last week's activity. This reflects the top game on the all-platforms chart where Forza Motorsport 7 debuts at number two. Meanwhile on the PC top 30 chart Total War: WARHAMMER 2 spends another week at number one. Here's the PC top 10:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 October 2017, 16:01.
Chatbear Announcements.