Gravel Gameplay Trailer

GameSpot has a trailer showing off gameplay from Gravel, an upcoming off-road racing game in the works at Square Enix. This does not have any narration or other context, it just offers about eight minutes of footage of various cars being put through their paces. The game currently lists an "early 2018" release date on Steam.
