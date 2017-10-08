 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Gravel Gameplay Trailer

[Oct 08, 2017, 12:45 pm ET] - 1 Comment

GameSpot has a trailer showing off gameplay from Gravel, an upcoming off-road racing game in the works at Square Enix. This does not have any narration or other context, it just offers about eight minutes of footage of various cars being put through their paces. The game currently lists an "early 2018" release date on Steam.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Gravel Gameplay Trailer
Overwatch Halloween Skins Leaked?
Steam Top 10
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Dead Rising 4 Adding Other CapCom Heroes
Psychonauts 2 Gameplay Video
GTA Online Adding Modes and a Bat-Tacular Car
Fortnite Patch Breaks DX10
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.