 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Overwatch Halloween Skins Leaked?

[Oct 08, 2017, 12:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

PC Gamer has images of some skins that may reveal some of the content coming in Blizzard's upcoming Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 event. The shots show Mei as a vampire, a Cthulhu-style Zenyatta, and a serpentine Symmetra. These are not confirmed as real, but they showed up in a reddit thread that has since been deleted, which may be an indication they're legit, but that's just speculation. We'll know soon enough, as the Halloween event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Gravel Gameplay Trailer
Overwatch Halloween Skins Leaked?
Steam Top 10
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Dead Rising 4 Adding Other CapCom Heroes
Psychonauts 2 Gameplay Video
GTA Online Adding Modes and a Bat-Tacular Car
Fortnite Patch Breaks DX10
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.