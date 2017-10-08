Overwatch Halloween Skins Leaked?

|
PC Gamer has images of some skins that may reveal some of the content coming in Blizzard's upcoming Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 event. The shots show Mei as a vampire, a Cthulhu-style Zenyatta, and a serpentine Symmetra. These are not confirmed as real, but they showed up in a reddit thread that has since been deleted, which may be an indication they're legit, but that's just speculation. We'll know soon enough, as the Halloween event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
