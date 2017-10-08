Steam Top 10

 
[Oct 08, 2017, 12:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Valve lists the following 10 games as the bestselling titles for last week on Steam.

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Cuphead
  3. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  4. Divinity: Original Sin 2
  5. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Dying Light
  8. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  9. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  10. Battle Chasers: Nightwar

