Out of the Blue

Getting set to watch the 0-4 Giants attempt to reverse the disastrous start of their season. But talk about an uphill climb... It seems just one single team has managed to make the playoffs after such a start. In 1992 the Chargers started 0-4, and ended the season 11-5. So there. All big blue has to do is win 92% of their remaining dozen games. So you're telling me there's a chance!
