Dead Rising 4 Adding Other CapCom Heroes

CapCom Unity announces Capcom Heroes, new free game mode coming to Dead
Rising 4 in December that will add some CapCom unity to the survival game.
That's because it allows you to play as other CapCom characters, taking on their
abilities as well as their appearances.
This video shows and
explains how this will work, and here are the details from the post:
In
Capcom Heroes for Dead Rising 4, Frank West wears over a dozen outfits pulled
from the Capcom archives and performs signature special attacks based on some of
our greatest heroes. Capcom Heroes is an alternate way to experience the Dead
Rising 4 story mode. While progressing through missions and exploring the world,
players will discover arcade machines. Interacting with these arcade cabinets
lets the player equip a new “Hero Outfit” that gives Frank the powers and
abilities of that character.
While we aren’t announcing all of our featured costumes today, we can confirm
that Frank will be able take on the look and abilities of:
Cammy from Street Fighter
X from Mega Man X
Sissel from Ghost Trick
Adam “The Clown” MacIntyre from Dead Rising
Dante from Devil May Cry
“Classic” Frank West from Dead Rising
So many more!
Frank will now be able to fight through the zombie hordes and uncover what’s
behind the latest outbreak in Willamette while wielding Adam’s dual chainsaws,
Dante’s Rebellion Sword or X’s signature X-Buster and many more of Capcom’s most
powerful weapons.
In addition to using the arcade machines, Frank can purchase some outfits from
vendors and unlock others by finding collectibles hidden throughout the world.
Players will also want to look for “Hero Training” side missions which award
outfit variants and upgrades.
The design team has packed even more Capcom goodness that encourage players to
photograph posters in the environment and loot treasures to access interesting
game trivia and art.
Capcom Heroes is a free mode coming for all Dead Rising 4 owners on December
5th. Whether you already own the game on Xbox One, Windows 10 or Steam or are
picking up the upcoming Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package for PlayStation 4,
you’ll be able to experience Capcom Heroes.
So grab your X-Buster, Rebellion Sword, and mini chainsaws and get ready to take
on the outbreak in Dead Rising 4’s all new game mode Capcom Heroes.