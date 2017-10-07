Dead Rising 4 Adding Other CapCom Heroes

In Capcom Heroes for Dead Rising 4, Frank West wears over a dozen outfits pulled from the Capcom archives and performs signature special attacks based on some of our greatest heroes. Capcom Heroes is an alternate way to experience the Dead Rising 4 story mode. While progressing through missions and exploring the world, players will discover arcade machines. Interacting with these arcade cabinets lets the player equip a new “Hero Outfit” that gives Frank the powers and abilities of that character.



While we aren’t announcing all of our featured costumes today, we can confirm that Frank will be able take on the look and abilities of:

Cammy from Street Fighter

X from Mega Man X

Sissel from Ghost Trick

Adam “The Clown” MacIntyre from Dead Rising

Dante from Devil May Cry

“Classic” Frank West from Dead Rising

So many more!

Frank will now be able to fight through the zombie hordes and uncover what’s behind the latest outbreak in Willamette while wielding Adam’s dual chainsaws, Dante’s Rebellion Sword or X’s signature X-Buster and many more of Capcom’s most powerful weapons.



In addition to using the arcade machines, Frank can purchase some outfits from vendors and unlock others by finding collectibles hidden throughout the world. Players will also want to look for “Hero Training” side missions which award outfit variants and upgrades.



The design team has packed even more Capcom goodness that encourage players to photograph posters in the environment and loot treasures to access interesting game trivia and art.



Capcom Heroes is a free mode coming for all Dead Rising 4 owners on December 5th. Whether you already own the game on Xbox One, Windows 10 or Steam or are picking up the upcoming Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package for PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to experience Capcom Heroes.



So grab your X-Buster, Rebellion Sword, and mini chainsaws and get ready to take on the outbreak in Dead Rising 4’s all new game mode Capcom Heroes.