Psychonauts 2 Gameplay Video

A new(ish) video from Psychonauts 2 offers the first look at the platformer sequel in action (thanks GamesRadar+). The clip is hosted by Tim Schafer and Zak McClendon, who explain what we are seeing here. Word is: "Welcome to another project update for the excellent game Psychonauts 2, work on which you’ll be glad to know is still going strong. Very strong in fact, as we just completed an important milestone that we call our “first playable” and we’d like you to see it!"
