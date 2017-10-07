 
GTA Online Adding Modes and a Bat-Tacular Car

[Oct 07, 2017, 11:17 am ET] - 5 Comments

Rockstar Games announces an update coming to GTA Online that will add Transform Races and a pair of new adversary modes to the multiplayer tail that wags the Grand Theft Auto V dog. This will also add a new Hunter attack helicopter, a new supercar, and another car called the Vigilante, which bears a striking resemblance to a car seen tooling around Gotham City from back when Tim Burton was mayor. Transform races launch this month, and the other content is expect before the end of autumn. Here's more on the future:

Transform Races aren't the only new gameplay updates coming to GTA Online this fall. There are also a pair of new Adversary Modes on the horizon; Condemned, a free-for-all with one player on the clock as a dead man walking, the only chance at survival through passing this death sentence on to an opponent. And Dogfight, where you can live out your fighter pilot fantasies and send the opposition spiraling to their doom.

The Hangars at LSIA and Fort Zancudo will need to make room for upcoming new aerial options, including the lethal and oft-requested Hunter attack helicopter. Road warriors also have some unique new rides to look forward to in the not-too-distant future, including the classy Coil Cyclone supercar and the menacing Vigilante.

Plus, look out for more to come to GTA Online later this year, including new Weaponized Vehicles and inventory updates at Legendary Motorsport, new properties coming on the market via Maze Bank Foreclosures and more…

