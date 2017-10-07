GTA Online Adding Modes and a Bat-Tacular Car

|
Rockstar Games announces an update coming to GTA Online that will add Transform Races and a pair of new adversary modes to the multiplayer tail that wags the Grand Theft Auto V dog. This will also add a new Hunter attack helicopter, a new supercar, and another car called the Vigilante, which bears a striking resemblance to a car seen tooling around Gotham City from back when Tim Burton was mayor. Transform races launch this month, and the other content is expect before the end of autumn. Here's more on the future:
