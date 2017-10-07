GTA Online Adding Modes and a Bat-Tacular Car

Transform Races aren't the only new gameplay updates coming to GTA Online this fall. There are also a pair of new Adversary Modes on the horizon; Condemned, a free-for-all with one player on the clock as a dead man walking, the only chance at survival through passing this death sentence on to an opponent. And Dogfight, where you can live out your fighter pilot fantasies and send the opposition spiraling to their doom.



The Hangars at LSIA and Fort Zancudo will need to make room for upcoming new aerial options, including the lethal and oft-requested Hunter attack helicopter. Road warriors also have some unique new rides to look forward to in the not-too-distant future, including the classy Coil Cyclone supercar and the menacing Vigilante.



Plus, look out for more to come to GTA Online later this year, including new Weaponized Vehicles and inventory updates at Legendary Motorsport, new properties coming on the market via Maze Bank Foreclosures and more…