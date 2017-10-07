 
Fortnite Patch Breaks DX10

[Oct 07, 2017, 11:17 am ET] - 3 Comments

Epic Games offers these Horde Bash Update - 1.7 Patch Notes for Fortnite, which includes a large list of changes for their survival game. Unfortunately, as noted in this forum post, they managed to accidentally remove DirectX 10 support along the way (thanks DSOGaming). They admit they "messed up," and promise to release an update next week to reinstate DX10 support, though they do warn that they still intend to remove it in the long term. They don't say why they want to make their game available on fewer systems, but do say they will provide "plenty of heads up" before they make the change. In semi-related news, they also announce another Battle Royale Update to adjust weapon balance, a fix for PvE connectivity issues, and promise to return items to players that were accidentally wiped out by the misbehaving version 1.7 patch.

