Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
As it turns out it took several guys with ladders and all over five hours to clean the windows in the BlueTower. I did some calculations to try and determine how long it would have taken MrsBlue and I to accomplish this on our own, and the answer turns out to be infinity, though I should probably double-check my math. But it really is remarkable to see what a difference it makes... I didn't really consider the windows dirty before, so seeing how much better they are is eye-opening.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 October 2017, 22:39.
Chatbear Announcements.