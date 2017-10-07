Out of the Blue

As it turns out it took several guys with ladders and all over five hours to clean the windows in the BlueTower. I did some calculations to try and determine how long it would have taken MrsBlue and I to accomplish this on our own, and the answer turns out to be infinity, though I should probably double-check my math. But it really is remarkable to see what a difference it makes... I didn't really consider the windows dirty before, so seeing how much better they are is eye-opening.