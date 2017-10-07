 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Oct 07, 2017, 11:17 am ET] - 17 Comments

As it turns out it took several guys with ladders and all over five hours to clean the windows in the BlueTower. I did some calculations to try and determine how long it would have taken MrsBlue and I to accomplish this on our own, and the answer turns out to be infinity, though I should probably double-check my math. But it really is remarkable to see what a difference it makes... I didn't really consider the windows dirty before, so seeing how much better they are is eye-opening.

Open-eyed Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Doodle God Blitz.
Link: The deadly germ warfare island abandoned by the Soviets. Thanks RedEye9.
Story: US Traffic Deaths Rise for the Second Year in a Row.
Science: Zipper Merging in Traffic Seems Rude but Research Shows It Is the Best Approach. Thanks [H]ardOCP.
Why We Miss Objects That Are Right in Front of Us. Thanks j.c.f.
Researchers create a fast-sealing surgical 'glue' for closing wounds.
Media: James Veitch Is A Terrible Roommate.
When your dog mistakes the moon for a ball.
Almost impaled. WT actual F?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dead Rising 4 Adding Other CapCom Heroes
Psychonauts 2 Gameplay Video
GTA Online Adding Modes and a Bat-Tacular Car
Fortnite Patch Breaks DX10
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Franchise Hockey Manager 4 Released
Press X to Not Die Released
Diablo III Season 11 Ends This Month
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.