Press X to Not Die Released

All Seeing Eye Games will today release their v1.0 improved version of live-action adventure Press X To Not Die via Steam. Players will be able to experience a survival game like no other: a ridiculous B-movie parody whose story responds to the decisions they make throughout the game.



To celebrate the release, the studio has released a brand new launch trailer.



Press X To Not Die has developed a cult following during its time in Steam Early Access - with a 92% user score, over a thousand positive reviews, and more than 20 million views on YouTube. For this v1.0 release, All-Seeing Eye Games have included additional scenes as well as including an early game prototype as DLC.