 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Press X to Not Die Released

[Oct 06, 2017, 8:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Press X to Not Die is now available on Steam, offering a live action game that miraculously doesn't even require a CD-ROM drive. This game has met with positive feedback since its early access launch, and it carries a 30% discount off its $2.99 USD list price for launch. Here's the release trailer, and here's word:

All Seeing Eye Games will today release their v1.0 improved version of live-action adventure Press X To Not Die via Steam. Players will be able to experience a survival game like no other: a ridiculous B-movie parody whose story responds to the decisions they make throughout the game.

To celebrate the release, the studio has released a brand new launch trailer.

Press X To Not Die has developed a cult following during its time in Steam Early Access - with a 92% user score, over a thousand positive reviews, and more than 20 million views on YouTube. For this v1.0 release, All-Seeing Eye Games have included additional scenes as well as including an early game prototype as DLC.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Franchise Hockey Manager 4 Released
Press X to Not Die Released
Diablo III Season 11 Ends This Month
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Star Wars: Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta Opens
Stronghold 2: Steam Edition Restores Multiplayer
Fortnite Battle Royale Battles Cheaters
HITMAN Announcement Announced
Battle.net App Social Features in Beta
Discord Adds Video Chat
Amazon Prime Trial/Twitch Prime PSA
Morning Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.