Diablo III Season 11 Ends This Month

Season 11 End & Season 12 Start Dates

You can sort through your rollover rewards and review your progress on the Leaderboards between Seasons. It’s a great time to reflect on the accomplishments you’ve made and enjoy the fruits of your pre- and post-Season loot hunts!

Season 11 will be ending on the following dates and times:

North America: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST

Asia: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Season 12 will begin about three weeks afterward on the dates below:

North America: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST

Asia: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Note: Season 12 will begin on a Thursday to ensure there is adequate time to respond to potential issues with Seasons before the weekend begins.