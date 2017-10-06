 
Diablo III Season 11 Ends This Month

[Oct 06, 2017, 8:01 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Battle.net announces details on the upcoming conclusion of Diablo III Season 11 and plans for Season 12. Blizzard offers a detailed reminder of Season 11 rewards, and provides the following schedule for the changing of the guard in their action/RPG:

Season 11 End & Season 12 Start Dates
You can sort through your rollover rewards and review your progress on the Leaderboards between Seasons. It’s a great time to reflect on the accomplishments you’ve made and enjoy the fruits of your pre- and post-Season loot hunts!

Season 11 will be ending on the following dates and times:

  • North America: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT
  • Europe: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST
  • Asia: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Season 12 will begin about three weeks afterward on the dates below:

  • North America: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT
  • Europe: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST
  • Asia: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Note: Season 12 will begin on a Thursday to ensure there is adequate time to respond to potential issues with Seasons before the weekend begins.

