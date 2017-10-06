Diablo III Season 11 Ends This Month

|
Battle.net announces details on the upcoming conclusion of Diablo III Season 11 and plans for Season 12. Blizzard offers a detailed reminder of Season 11 rewards, and provides the following schedule for the changing of the guard in their action/RPG:
