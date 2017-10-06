 
Star Wars: Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta Opens

[Oct 06, 2017, 09:33 am ET] - 6 Comments

Origin now offers the promised multiplayer open beta for Star Wars: Battlefront II, the Force-powered action sequel. There's no accompanying post to go along with the downloads, so for details we'll refer back to their announcement about this from July:

What's in the multiplayer beta? You'll be able to experience some of the best of Star Wars Battlefront II across iconic planets and into the far reaches of space. Get set to dive into Naboo: Theed in Galactic Assault. Join Republic clone troopers and Separatist battle droids in a wild melee on the streets surrounding the royal palace, where you'll take control of some of your favorite heroes.

But that's only part of the story. Also included is a multiplayer Starfighter Assault battle (with more details to be revealed at Gamescom), giving you the ability to pilot a variety of the most memorable starfighters from Star Wars™. Keep your eyes open for even more surprises as the beta approaches.

