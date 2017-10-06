Stronghold 2: Steam Edition Restores Multiplayer

Firefly Studios has just released Stronghold 2: Steam Edition, a remaster of the 2005 original replacing the now defunct GameSpy with Steam multiplayer and a host of new features. In addition to new multiplayer support Firefly has added achievements, enhanced visuals, Steam Workshop integration, a digital art book, soundtrack and Steam trading cards. Players who already own Stronghold 2 on Steam have also been automatically upgraded to the Steam Edition for free.



Tax, torture or treat your peasants! Rehabilitate criminals or sentence them to death? Decide as you joust over a lavish banquet, all while under siege from the warmongering Lord Barclay. Entertain your subjects or rule with an iron fist, dispensing medieval justice to overworked and malnourished peasants. With powerful barons jostling for power over a disintegrating kingdom, it is up to you to stem the tides of ambition and unite the land under the one true King!



Created exclusively for Steam, this new version of Stronghold 2 is designed to future proof the fan favourite castle sim and revive the game’s multiplayer community. With new content, enhanced graphics and a reworked UI the Steam Edition brings Stronghold 2 into the modern era for both veterans and Stronghold newbies to enjoy. Support for Steam Workshop also allows players to recreate iconic real-life castles, battlegrounds from medieval history and scenes from their favourite fantasy epic! Between developer authored content and player creations there should be enough Stronghold to go around until the release of Firefly’s next main entry in the franchise.