Fortnite Battle Royale Battles Cheaters

But what is Epic doing about it?

To start, addressing cheaters in Fortnite is the highest priority across Epic Games. We are constantly working against both the cheaters themselves and the cheat providers. And it’s ongoing, we’re exploring every measure to ensure these cheaters are removed and stay removed from Fortnite Battle Royale and the Epic ecosystem. We don’t want to give too many clues about what we’re doing, but we are rolling out tools and will continue to do so. Thousands have been banned and we have no plans to stop!



Account Progression

In the next several weeks we’ll also roll out progression. Account progression means that you will earn stuff as you play. And it’s not just for fun - it will also help in the war against casual Cheaters and will give them less incentive to simply cheat their progression with a ban around the corner! For those persistent trolls, we’ll be continuing to work on solutions.