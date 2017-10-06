 
HITMAN Announcement Announced

[Oct 06, 2017, 09:33 am ET] - 2 Comments

The HITMAN - October Content Schedule has details from Io-Interactive on what to expect this month in their episodic HITMAN game (thanks DSOGaming). Along with word on new challenges and featured targets, they also tease another content announcement coming later this month:

Looking Ahead: Save The Date!

Mark this date on your calendars: October 24th. That’s the date when we will reveal brand new content for the game.

We’re going to let the announcement itself do all the talking, but there is one thing we want to clarify before then; this upcoming content is not “Season 2”. We’re saying that now to keep expectations in check.

So, save the date, let’s hope it doesn’t leak and we’ll see you there!

