Blizzard announces new social features are coming to the Battle.net app, and are now available in beta. Some of these features are welcome, if not essential, including the ability to appear offline, form groups, better introduce yourself through your profile, and more. There is no barrier to entry, so anyone who wants to can opt into the beta. Here's how to do that: "To switch to the beta version of the Blizzard Battle.net app, simply open your app settings, click on the Beta tab, and then click Switch to Beta Version."
