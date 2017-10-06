 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Discord Adds Video Chat

[Oct 06, 2017, 09:33 am ET] - Post a Comment

Speaking of social features in social gaming apps, the Discord Blog announces this chat program now includes the long-promised video chat screen share features, making it that much easier to ditch Skype for the more game-centric Discord. Here's word:

The Dawn of Video Has Come
We now have video chat and screen share so you can share your face or screen pixels with another person’s eye pixels.

  • Video Chat with up to 10 people in a group DM
  • Share your entire screen or any window instead of your face.
  • Picture in picture so you can vidya while browsing other servers and DMs.
  • Stop asking for this feature because we launched it :)))))))))))))

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Wars: Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta Opens
Stronghold 2: Steam Edition Restores Multiplayer
Fortnite Battle Royale Battles Cheaters
HITMAN Announcement Announced
Battle.net App Social Features in Beta
Discord Adds Video Chat
Amazon Prime Trial/Twitch Prime PSA
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Call of Duty: WWII Getting Bonus Map
Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements
The Evil Within 2 Requirements 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.