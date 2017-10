Discord Adds Video Chat

The Dawn of Video Has Come

We now have video chat and screen share so you can share your face or screen pixels with another personís eye pixels. Video Chat with up to 10 people in a group DM

Share your entire screen or any window instead of your face.

Picture in picture so you can vidya while browsing other servers and DMs.

Stop asking for this feature because we launched it :)))))))))))))

Speaking of social features in social gaming apps, the Discord Blog announces this chat program now includes the long-promised video chat screen share features, making it that much easier to ditch Skype for the more game-centric Discord. Here's word: