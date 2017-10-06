 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Amazon Prime Trial/Twitch Prime PSA

[Oct 06, 2017, 09:33 am ET] - 4 Comments

A post on reddit offers a cautionary tale for those trying to exploit Amazon Prime free trials for Twitch Prime loot. In short, Amazon offers the ability to create multiple free Prime trials, and Amazon Prime automatically includes Twitch Prime. As it turns out, however, claiming Twitch Prime Loot using more than one free trial will end up getting any and all of your Twitch accounts permanently banned. The post explains that Twitch normally has a three strikes policy, but they consider this matter severe enough to be a one strike and you're out offense.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Wars: Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta Opens
Stronghold 2: Steam Edition Restores Multiplayer
Fortnite Battle Royale Battles Cheaters
HITMAN Announcement Announced
Battle.net App Social Features in Beta
Discord Adds Video Chat
Amazon Prime Trial/Twitch Prime PSA
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Call of Duty: WWII Getting Bonus Map
Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements
The Evil Within 2 Requirements 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.