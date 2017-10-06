Amazon Prime Trial/Twitch Prime PSA

|
A post on reddit offers a cautionary tale for those trying to exploit Amazon Prime free trials for Twitch Prime loot. In short, Amazon offers the ability to create multiple free Prime trials, and Amazon Prime automatically includes Twitch Prime. As it turns out, however, claiming Twitch Prime Loot using more than one free trial will end up getting any and all of your Twitch accounts permanently banned. The post explains that Twitch normally has a three strikes policy, but they consider this matter severe enough to be a one strike and you're out offense.
