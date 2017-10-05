Call of Duty: WWII Getting Bonus Map

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Activision Games Blog has details on Carentan, a bonus map coming to Call of Duty: WWII for those who bought their community dividing season pass. Here's word on how this revisits a popular location from the franchise's past:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 October 2017, 00:01.
Chatbear Announcements.