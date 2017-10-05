 
Call of Duty: WWII Getting Bonus Map

[Oct 05, 2017, 7:39 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The Activision Games Blog has details on Carentan, a bonus map coming to Call of Duty: WWII for those who bought their community dividing season pass. Here's word on how this revisits a popular location from the franchise's past:

Carentan is one of the most iconic and beloved maps in Call of Duty history, having appeared in the original Call of Duty, Call of Duty: United Offensive, and Call of Duty 2. Now, a brand-new version is heading to Call of Duty: WWII. Fight through the destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold.
Carentan will be made available at launch as a Bonus Map for all Season Pass holders. The Season Pass for Call of Duty: WWII is already bursting at the seams, but the addition of Carentan puts it over the top.

Experience the full-scale theatre of war with the Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass*. Continue the epic journey with 4 DLC Packs in 2018 that include new and iconic Multiplayer Maps, new chapters of Nazi Zombies and all-new War Missions.

