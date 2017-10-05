Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
With Assassin's Creed Origins expected on October 27th, UbiBlog has system requirements for the next game in the action/stealth series. These come along with an extensive discussion of the game's performance on various PC hardware, including word that the game will have a built-in benchmarking tool. Here are the specs:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 October 2017, 00:01.
Chatbear Announcements.