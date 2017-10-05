 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements

[Oct 05, 2017, 7:39 pm ET] - 4 Comments

With Assassin's Creed Origins expected on October 27th, UbiBlog has system requirements for the next game in the action/stealth series. These come along with an extensive discussion of the game's performance on various PC hardware, including word that the game will have a built-in benchmarking tool. Here are the specs:

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent
VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
SYSTEM RAM: 6GB
Resolution: 720p
Video Preset: Lowest

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz
VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
SYSTEM RAM: 8GB
Resolution: 1080p
Video Preset: High

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Call of Duty: WWII Getting Bonus Map
Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements
The Evil Within 2 Requirements
Inmates Breaks Out
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Released
Rogue Trooper Redux Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Screenshots
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Fortnite Passes 7 Million Players 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.