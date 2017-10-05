Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 6GB

Resolution: 720p

Video Preset: Lowest



RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: High