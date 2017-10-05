 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Evil Within 2 Requirements

[Oct 05, 2017, 7:39 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Want more specs? With The Evil Within 2 due on Friday the 13th, Bethesda.net outlines "Everything You Need to Know" about the horror sequel." You might need to know system requirements, but they are not included. Fortunately, Steam offers them in a separate post (thanks PCGamesN). Here's word on whether or not you should be scared to run this on your PC:

In case you missed it, please find the PC Minimum and Recommended Requirements below. We'll be altering this post as we get nearer to launch with more information!

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-8320 or better
  • 8 GB RAM, 40GB free HDD space
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7970 3GB or better

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or better
  • 16 GB RAM, 40GB free HDD space
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 480 8GB or better

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Call of Duty: WWII Getting Bonus Map
Assassin's Creed Origins System Requirements
The Evil Within 2 Requirements
Inmates Breaks Out
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Released
Rogue Trooper Redux Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Screenshots
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Fortnite Passes 7 Million Players 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.