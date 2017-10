The Evil Within 2 Requirements

In case you missed it, please find the PC Minimum and Recommended Requirements below. We'll be altering this post as we get nearer to launch with more information!



Minimum: OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-8320 or better

8 GB RAM, 40GB free HDD space

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7970 3GB or better Recommended: OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or better

16 GB RAM, 40GB free HDD space

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 480 8GB or better

Want more specs? With The Evil Within 2 due on Friday the 13th, Bethesda.net outlines "Everything You Need to Know" about the horror sequel." You might need to know system requirements, but they are not included. Fortunately, Steam offers them in a separate post (thanks PCGamesN ). Here's word on whether or not you should be scared to run this on your PC: