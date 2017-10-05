The Evil Within 2 Requirements

|
Want more specs? With The Evil Within 2 due on Friday the 13th, Bethesda.net outlines "Everything You Need to Know" about the horror sequel." You might need to know system requirements, but they are not included. Fortunately, Steam offers them in a separate post (thanks PCGamesN). Here's word on whether or not you should be scared to run this on your PC:
