Inmates Breaks Out

Players take on the role of a young man named Jonathan. The most disturbing thing about Jonathan’s nightmare is that he may not be dreaming.



You’ve awoken from a nightmare, Jonathan. But did it truly end? You are in a run-down prison cell and have no clue how you got there. You’re terrified and confused, but you also feel something else: a painful sense of familiarity.



You’ve convinced yourself this is all just a nightmare. Unfortunately, according to the voice coming from the old radio, things are not as simple as you’d like them to be.



Discover the truth behind your predicament while trying to stay sane, in this most disturbing of horror games.



“It’s an absolute honor to be releasing my first game with the help of Iceberg Interactive”, says Davit Andreasyan, the developer behind Inmates. “I want to challenge, thrill and shock players. I’ve always had a love for games with a complex story and even more complex puzzles, which is exactly what I set out to create with Inmates”, continues Andreasyan. “I’ve spent more than two years of my life working on the game, and the end result is more than worth the time I invested. I hope players will feel the same.”



Key Features

Interact with the environment to unravel the truth

Intense and mind-bending puzzles

Suffocating setting

Disturbing imagery

High-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4

Controller support

English, Russian, Chinese, French, Italian, German and Spanish language support

Estimated game-play length: 3-4 hours