Inmates Breaks Out

Steam now offers
the promised launch of Inmates, a psychological horror game for Windows. Here's
the launch trailer
they released yesterday with a look at gameplay, and here are the details on the
game:
Players take on the role of a young man named Jonathan. The most disturbing
thing about Jonathan’s nightmare is that he may not be dreaming.
You’ve awoken from a nightmare, Jonathan. But did it truly end? You are in a
run-down prison cell and have no clue how you got there. You’re terrified and
confused, but you also feel something else: a painful sense of familiarity.
You’ve convinced yourself this is all just a nightmare. Unfortunately,
according to the voice coming from the old radio, things are not as simple as
you’d like them to be.
Discover the truth behind your predicament while trying to stay sane, in this
most disturbing of horror games.
“It’s an absolute honor to be releasing my first game with the help of
Iceberg Interactive”, says Davit Andreasyan, the developer behind Inmates. “I
want to challenge, thrill and shock players. I’ve always had a love for games
with a complex story and even more complex puzzles, which is exactly what I set
out to create with Inmates”, continues Andreasyan. “I’ve spent more than two
years of my life working on the game, and the end result is more than worth the
time I invested. I hope players will feel the same.”
Key Features
Interact with the environment to unravel the truth
Intense and mind-bending puzzles
Suffocating setting
Disturbing imagery
High-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4
Controller support
English, Russian, Chinese, French, Italian, German
and Spanish language support