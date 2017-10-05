Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Released

The Cycle of Warfare DLC is now available as promised for Starpoint Gemini
Warlords. LGM Games calls this the biggest DLC yet for the 4X strategy game,
saying it adds over 100 hours of new Conquest and Scenario gameplay.
Coincidentally, the game is currently available at a discount as part of a big
Iceberg Interactive Sale on
Steam. You can find details on the DLC in
this post which also
includes this launch
trailer. Here's word:
Cycle of Warfare brings five new playable
factions, new ways to play the game and exponentially increased replayability
which combined offers more than 100 hours of new Conquest and Scenario gameplay.
In the spotlight of the DLC is the unforgiving alien race bent on humanity's
extinction.
Meet the fearless and brutal A'shriari.
The A'shriari are convinced that the only way to complete victory is a brutal
"scorched earth" military strategy. Their massive mothership is capable of
burning entire planets, vaporizing all means of sustaining life.
Of course, if you have a different taste when it comes to space flights, you can
choose the life of an ambitious privateer and lead your clan to wealth and
glory.
Both challenges modify the game's rules in different ways, moving away from
empire management towards riskier gameplay.
Key features
Five new playable factions;
The game can be played from a lot of new
perspectives;
The replayability is increased exponentially;
Over 100 hours of new Conquest and Scenario
gameplay;
Fly and command capital ships of an exclusive new
alien shipline, from gunships to carriers;
Vanquish all human life from the Gemini system by
shutting down all of the infrastructure;
Fire a massive weapon directly from their
mothership, burning planets and vaporizing all means of sustaining life.
Owners of the base game also get completely free content. Players will
encounter rare enemy alien ships which will drop epic equipment.