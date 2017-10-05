 
Rogue Trooper Redux Trailer

[Oct 05, 2017, 7:39 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Official 101 Gameplay trailer from Rogue Trooper Redux shows off the upcoming revival of this tactical shooter. The game is due for release on October 17th, so they are unveiling five minutes of gameplay footage. Here's word:

ROGUE TROOPER® REDUX deploys onto the blasted wastes of Nu-Earth later this month - including on Nintendo Switch!

Originally slated to release soon after other platforms, development of the Nintendo Switch edition has now finished ahead of schedule. Today Rebellion can reveal ROGUE TROOPER® REDUX launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 17th.

Today's brand new '101' trailer showcases the pioneering third-person gameplay and features that made the original a cult classic, offering new fans a thorough debrief on the game's universe, campaign, modes, and the unique biochip abilities that make Rogue a one-man army.

