Rogue Trooper Redux Trailer

ROGUE TROOPERŪ REDUX deploys onto the blasted wastes of Nu-Earth later this month - including on Nintendo Switch!



Originally slated to release soon after other platforms, development of the Nintendo Switch edition has now finished ahead of schedule. Today Rebellion can reveal ROGUE TROOPERŪ REDUX launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 17th.



Today's brand new '101' trailer showcases the pioneering third-person gameplay and features that made the original a cult classic, offering new fans a thorough debrief on the game's universe, campaign, modes, and the unique biochip abilities that make Rogue a one-man army.