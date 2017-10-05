Rogue Trooper Redux Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new Official 101 Gameplay trailer from Rogue Trooper Redux shows off the upcoming revival of this tactical shooter. The game is due for release on October 17th, so they are unveiling five minutes of gameplay footage. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 October 2017, 00:01.
Chatbear Announcements.