Rogue Trooper Redux Trailer

ROGUE TROOPER® REDUX deploys onto the blasted wastes of Nu-Earth later this month - including on Nintendo Switch!



Originally slated to release soon after other platforms, development of the Nintendo Switch edition has now finished ahead of schedule. Today Rebellion can reveal ROGUE TROOPER® REDUX launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 17th.



Today's brand new '101' trailer showcases the pioneering third-person gameplay and features that made the original a cult classic, offering new fans a thorough debrief on the game's universe, campaign, modes, and the unique biochip abilities that make Rogue a one-man army.