Free Dungeons 2 with Dungeons 3 Pre-Purchases

The skies are getting darker, the leaves are turning color and falling from their trees, and the unicorns are getting…er, dead-er. All this means one thing – the Dungeon Lord is approaching. And as the pre-purchase-incentivizing evil marches ever-forwards towards complete domination of our wretchedly-lovely planet, his spiky gauntlet offers forth yet another tantalizing incentive to turn gamers into willing Snots. In addition to the 15% discount, instant Beta access, digital soundtrack and bonus Horde Throne Room DLC already included in the Steam pre-purchase offer for Dungeons 3, the value-adding evil has also now decided to include a free copy of Dungeons 2 into the mix. Now newcomers to the Dungeons franchise can now go back and experience the most recent entry Kalypso Media’s much-loved dungeon-management sim, while any customers that already own Dungeons 2 will receive an extra copy that they can gift to a friend. All customers that have already pre-purchased Dungeons 3 will also receive a free copy of Dungeons 2.