Free Dungeons 2 with Dungeons 3 Pre-Purchases

Kalypso Media announces they are adding a free copy of Dungeons 2 to the pre-purchase incentives for Dungeons 3, the new installment in the Dungeon Keeper-like strategy series that's coming next week to Windows, Linux, and macOS. This is available through Steam, and the bonus is retroactive for those who pre-purchased prior to the announcement. It seems a little odd that someone who hasn't played the second game in a series would buy the third, so they are including the ability to gift this if you already own a copy. Here are the details:
